Two Men Hurt in Stearns County Crash

ST. ROSA -- Two men were hurt Saturday night in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of 440th Street and County Road 35 in Millwood Township near St. Rosa at 8:20 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say a car driven by 70-year-old Gerald Sandstrom of Benson, was at a stop sign turning left onto southbound County Road 35 when he didn't see the motorcycle also heading south. The motorcycle, driven by 59-year-old Leroy Finken Jr., of Melrose, struck the front of the car.