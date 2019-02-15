Two Men Hurt in Monticello Crash

MONTICELLO -- Two men were hurt in a crash on Highway 25 in Monticello Friday.

The incident happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 25 near River Street.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Denise Koch of Big Lake was stopped in her SUV on South Highway 25, trying to turn onto River Street when she was rear-ended by a car.

The driver of the car, 52-year-old Paul Kloetzke of Monticello and his passenger 48-year-old Arthur Davis of Minneapolis had non-life threating injuries. Koch was not hurt.