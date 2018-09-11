Two Men Hurt in Little Falls Highway 10 Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- Two men were hurt in a crash near Little Falls Tuesday morning.

The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Highway 10 near 113th Street in Little Falls Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says three vehicles were heading north on Highway 10 when an SUV rear-ended a semi, which caused a car traveling behind the SUV to rear-end the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 58-year-old Gregory Sanft of Minneapolis was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car, 46-year-old Peter Isder of Little Falls also had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the same hospital.

The driver of the semi, 64-year-old Timothy Calhoun was not hurt.