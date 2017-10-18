Two Men Hurt in Highway 23 Crash

NEW LONDON -- Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash in New London.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 18-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of Willmar, tried to merge into the left lane of Highway 23, noticed a vehicle in the left lane, swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, overcorrected and rolled.

Ahmed and his passenger, 22-year-old Johnathon Claeys of Raymond were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

