Two Men Hurt in Highway 23 Crash
NEW LONDON -- Two people were hurt in a one-vehicle crash in New London.
The incident happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 23.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 18-year-old Mohamed Ahmed of Willmar, tried to merge into the left lane of Highway 23, noticed a vehicle in the left lane, swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle, overcorrected and rolled.
Ahmed and his passenger, 22-year-old Johnathon Claeys of Raymond were both taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.