Two Men Hurt in Crash on Highway 10

ST. CLOUD -- Two men were hurt when their vehicle turned in front of a semi and caused a collision. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 10 at 32nd Street Southeast in Haven Township.

The driver 42-year-old Khadar Yasin of Savage and his passenger, 46-year-old Mohamed Adan of Minneapolis, were both taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 65-year-old Robert Coons of Ramsey, was not hurt.