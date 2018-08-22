Two Men Charged With Driving Jet Skis Naked on Gull Lake [VIDEO]

BRAINERD -- Two men are facing misdemeanor charges for wearing nothing but life jackets while riding Jet Skis on Gull Lake near Brainerd.

A D-N-R conservation officer says 32-year-old Kody Teslaa of East Gull Lake and 31-year-old Daniel Klingelhutz of Waconia were circling around other boats naked on August 12th.

The incident started with a verbal altercation with a man on a personal watercraft and someone on a pontoon.

Teslaa and Klingelhutz rode away and returned without their swim trunks and allegedly made obscene gestures. The officer says they told him the trunks came off when they came up out of the water, but said: "I don't buy that for a minute."

The Minnesota News Network contributed to this story.