Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Ice Auger, Backpack

LITTLE FALLS -- Two men are facing charges after deputies say they were caught red-handed with items stolen from a vehicle. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a reported theft at the Stanchfield Lake Access at about 7:15 p.m. Friday.

A Jiffy Propane 10-inch Ice Auger and a black backpack with a wallet inside were taken.

Witnesses gave a description of a possible suspect vehicle, which a deputy later found on the west side of Lake Alexander, about five miles from where the theft happened. The deputy immediately noticed an ice auger that appeared to be similar to the one that was stolen.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Hinz Junior and 25-year-old Ryan Schmidt , both of Staples, were brought to the Morrison County Jail.