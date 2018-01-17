Two Local Hoops Stars On Mr. Basketball Watch List
Two St. Cloud boys basketball players have made the initial watch list for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball award. Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford and Cathedral's Michael Schaefer are both among 26 seniors nominated for the honor.
Schaefer is averaging 25.3 points per game this season for Cathedral during his senior season. He is committed to play college basketball at Augustana.
Spann-Ford has signed to play football at the University of Minnesota. The senior is averaging 18.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and five assists per game.