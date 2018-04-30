Two Local College Football Players Sign With NFL Teams

ST. CLOUD -- Two local college football players are getting their shot to compete in the NFL.

Evan Clark, a wide receiver out of St. John's University, and Bryce Johnson, an offensive lineman out of St. Cloud State University, have both finalized free agent deals with NFL teams.

Clark went undrafted this weekend, but will participate at the Kansas City Chief's rookie mini-camp next week.

SJU Head Coach Gary Fasching says it was Clark's speed that caught the eyes of several NFL scouts.

"When you can run a 4.42 40-yard dash it opens up a lot of eyes. I think we had 22 teams that came here this past fall to watch him at practice. I told him after his junior year he would have an opportunity to try and play at the next level."

Fasching says Clark is an outstanding young man who deserves this opportunity. He led SJU in all three receiving categories last fall for the second straight year.

Johnson signed a deal with the Dallas Cowboys after not being picked during the NFL Draft this weekend.

The 6' 6" Wisconsin native was a three-year starter for the Huskies on the offensive line. He was also named an All-Region award recipient for the Huskies after the 2017 season.

SCSU Head Coach Scott Underwood says Johnson's work ethic on the field was noticeable during his time at SCSU.

"Bryce has been a competitive and diligent worker. His work ethic and no nonsense demeanor on how he approaches things. He certainly developed his skills during his time in our program."

Underwood says Johnson's deal guarantees him a spot on the 90-man roster, which isn't a usual practice for players who didn't play in a Division I program.

Clark and Johnson will head to rookie mini-camp later next month, with training camp slated for this summer for a shot at making the team.