Two Local Candidates for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS/ST. CLOUD -- Two teachers from the St. Cloud metro area are candidates for Minnesota's Teacher of the Year award. Education Minnesota announced the 167 nominees Thursday.

Longtime teacher in the St. Cloud Area school district Jean Michael is one of the candidates. This is her 24th year at Apollo High School. She currently teaches Math 3, Pre-Algebra and AP Calculus.

Sauk Rapids-Rice's Adam Johnson is also a candidate. Johnson has been with the district for five years. This year he moved into a multi-media teaching position at the high school. He is also a coach for the track and field team and the robotics program.

The 54th Teacher of the Year will be announced on Sunday, May 6th in Bloomington.