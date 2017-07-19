Two Legion Baseball Games Combine For 66 Runs Tuesday

The St. Cloud Chutes beat Little Falls 18-12 Tuesday night in the American Legion Sub-State 12 tournament in Sartell. The Chutes scored nine runs in the game's final two innings to come back for the win.

Jack Schramel finished with seven runs batted in for the Chutes, and Cam Dehler added four hits at the plate while pitching six innings and striking out nine Little Falls batters.

Elsewhere, Sartell came back to beat Sauk Rapids 22-14 at Champion Field.

WEDNESDAY:

WINNER'S BRACKET

76ers vs Foley, 7 PM