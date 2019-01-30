Two Hurt When SUV Strikes Garbage Truck

BUFFALO -- Two people were hurt when an SUV struck a garbage truck. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

A vehicle driven by 73-year-old Detta Juusola of Buffalo was northbound when she crossed into the southbound lane. The garbage truck driven by 59-year-old Kelly Huber of Delano veer to the right to avoid the SUV but couldn't avoid the collision.

Juusola was taken to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries.

Huber was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.