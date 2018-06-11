Two Hurt in Wright County Crash Sunday

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP -- A 16-year-old driver and one of his passengers were hurt in a crash in Buffalo Township Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 25-year-old Alyssa Twerberg of Monticello was heading north on Highway 25 just before 4:00 p.m. when the crash happened. A southbound car driven by the 16-year-old went to turn onto 50th Street and was struck by the SUV.

The teen was taken to Buffalo Hospital with unknown injuries. One of his passengers, 63-year-old Alise Zachman of St. Michael was also taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.