Two Hurt in Todd County Crash Involving Semi
STAPLES -- Two Maryland men were hurt in a Todd County crash involving a semi-truck Thursday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol was called out to a crash at the intersection of Highway 210 and Todd County Road 11 near Staples just before Noon. The patrol says a car driven by 26-year-old Tyler Ginevan of Myersville, Maryland was heading east on Highway 210 when a semi tried to cross. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.
Ginevan and his passenger, 21-year-old Dominic Fonseca of Severna Park, Maryland were taken to Staples Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 27-year-old Holden Rautio of Henning, Minnesota was not hurt.