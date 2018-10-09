Two Hurt in Todd County Crash Involving a Deer

LONG PRAIRIE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after hitting a deer in Todd County Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 27 near County Road 93 in Gordon Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old John Grant, of Augusta, Georgia, was heading east on Highway 27 when he hit a deer in the road.

Grant and his passenger, 51-year-old Tonieeta Moore of Grovetown, Georgia, were taken to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

