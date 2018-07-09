Two Hurt in Stearns County Crash Sunday

MELROSE TOWNSHIP -- A Sauk Centre woman was hurt when her car was struck from behind Sunday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to a crash with injuries in Melrose Township at about 2:20 p.m.

Fifty-three-year-old Joan Donnay of Sauk Centre was traveling west on County Road 17 about 7 miles east of Sauk Centre when the crash happened. Sheriff's officials say Donnay slowed down for a vehicle pulling out of the public access of Lake Sylvia when a car driven by 20-year-old Zachary Cave of Melrose struck Donnay's car.