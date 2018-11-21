Two Hurt in Sauk Rapids Crash

SAUK RAPIDS -- Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sauk Rapids Tuesday night.

The incident happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Mayhew Lake Road Northeast and 35th Street Northeast in Sauk Rapids Township.

Sheriff Troy Heck says an SUV collided with a car. The driver of the car 19-year-old Griffin Doherty of Sauk Rapids was not hurt.

The driver of the SUV 35-year-old Lindsey Kampa of Royalton and her passenger 12-year-old Connor Hebler of Royalton had non-life threatening injuries.

Doherty was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.