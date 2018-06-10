Two Hurt in Rear End Crash Near Big Lake
BIG LAKE -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a rear end crash Saturday afternoon in Sherburne County.
The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and County Road 14 in Big Lake Township.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 42-year-old Tinya Porter, of Newport, was traveling north on Highway 25 when she stopped for a red light and was stuck by another vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle was 46-year-old Jon Dares, of Newport.
Dares and Porter were taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello for non-life threatening injuries.