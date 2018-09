AVON -- Two people were hurt in a motorcycle crash in Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Norway Road, near Meadowview Road, in Avon Township.

A motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Faith Eby of St. Joseph left the road on the right while going through a curve, causing the bike to flip.

Eby and her passenger,12-year-old Amellia Jensen of St. Joseph, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.