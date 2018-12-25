Two Hurt in Morrison County Crash

MOTLEY -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Morrison County Monday night.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 330th Street, south of Motley.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge Pickup, driven by 28-year-old Christopher Obrien of Cushing, was heading south on Highway 10 while a Ford pickup, driven by 21-year-old Dustin Huotori or Browerville, was heading west on 330th when both vehicles collided in the intersection.

Obrien was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries. Huotori was taken to Little Falls hospital with non-life threatening injuries.