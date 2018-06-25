Two Hurt in Morrison County Crash

LASTRUP -- Two people were hurt in a broadside crash in Morrison County. The Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday about two miles north of Lastrup.

Thirty-two-year-old Mark Loidolt of Pierz was going north on 295th Avenue and 55-year-old John Kowalczyk of Hillman was going west on 213th Street.

The Sheriff's Office says Loidolt failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by Kowalczyk's vehicle.

Both men were taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.