CUSHING -- Two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 10 in Cushing Township Tuesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. A pickup driven by 78-year-old John Thielen of Park Rapids was heading north on Highway 10 when he left the road and went into the ditch.

Thielen and his passenger, 77-year-old Beverly Thielen were both taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with non-life threatening injuries.