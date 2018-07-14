Two Hurt in Distracted Driving Crash on I-94 in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Two people from Burnsville were hospitalized after being hit by a distracted driver on I-94 in Monticello Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:00 a.m., the pickup driven by 31-year-old Juan Camacho was heading west on I-94 when he slowed for traffic. Camacho was rear-ended a car driven by 29-year-old Adam Keagle of Battle Creek, Michigan. Camacho's pickup rolled as a result of the impact.

Camacho and his passenger, 41-year-old Mary Rennie also of Burnsville were taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Keagle and his passenger, 28-year-old Ryan Riley were hurt but not hospitalized.