Two Hurt in Crash Near Richmond

RICHMOND -- Two are hurt in a crash in Munson Township near Richmond Wednesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at 5:45 at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 43. A vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Liter of St. Martin was heading north on County Road 43, waiting at the stop sign for Highway 23.

At the same time, a van driven by 52-year-old Leon Fletcher of Braham was heading east on Highway 23. According to the patrol, Liter pulled out in front of Fletcher, who hit Liter, causing her vehicle to roll over in the ditch.