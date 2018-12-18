Two Hurt in Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Wright County.

The incident happened just before noon Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and County Road 14, east of Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 75-year-old Betty Lachermeier , of Buffalo, was heading north on County Road 14, while 56-year-old Mark Vatnsdal , of Maple Plain, was heading east on Highway 55 when the two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Both drivers were taken to Buffalo hospital with non-life threatening injuries.