Two Hurt in Crash Involving a Semi Near Belgrade

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 3:00 p.m. a semi driven by 67-year-old Harold Lahr of Sauk Centre was driving south on Highway 71 near County Road 32. in Crow River Township.

At the same time, a car driven by 27-year-old Blayne Jongeward of Spicer was heading west on CR 32. The Patrol says Jongeward failed to yield to right-of-way while turning south onto Highway 71. The vehicles hit each other and went into the ditch. Both men had non-life threatening injuries.