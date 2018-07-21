Two Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in Sherburne County

ELK RIVER -- Two people are hurt after a chain reaction crash in Sherburne County Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 169 south of School Street in Elk River.

The Minnesota State patrol says 49-year-old Todd Fielder, of Princeton, was stopped at a red light on Highway 169, when he was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was 57-year-old Kelly Burley, of Elk River. Burley rear ended Fielder vehicle after she was also hit from behind by a third vehicle.

The driver of the third vehicle was 22-year-old Jessalie Olin of Cohasset.