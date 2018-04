MOTLEY -- Two people from St. Cloud were taken to the hospital after the pickup they were riding hit a patch of ice and crashed.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Saturday on Highway 10 near Motley in Morrison County.

Forty-two-year-old Nick Grbich and his passenger, 38-year-old Amy Grbich, both of St. Cloud were taken to the hospital in Staples.