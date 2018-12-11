LONG PRAIRIE -- Two people were brought to the hospital after striking a logging truck Tuesday evening on Highway 71 in Long Prairie Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 5:00 p.m. Eighty-one-year-old Richard Hendricks was heading north on Highway 71 near milepost 189. At the same time, a logging truck driven by 37-year-old Nathan Bettis from Browerville pulled out onto the highway. Hendricks struck the truck after it pulled onto the highway.

Hendricks and his passenger 81-year-old Darlene Hendricks were brought to Long Prairie Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one in the logging truck was hurt.