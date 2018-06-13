Two Farm Buildings Damaged in Fire

SPRING HILL -- Two farm buildings were heavily damaged in a fire late Tuesday night. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says fire departments were called to a shop fire in Spring Hill Township, about a mile east of Spring Hill, at 11:00 p.m.

A workshop was fully engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. The fire then spread to a smaller shop.

Forty-nine-year-old Diane Welle of Paynesville says when they got home at about 9:45 p.m. the shop appeared to be normal.

Nobody was in the shop at the time, and no one was hurt.