Two Dogs Found Dead in Ditch From Gunshot Wounds [VIDEO]

ST. ROSA -- Two dogs were found dead in a Stearns County ditch after being shot over the weekend.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of two black labs found in the ditch off Lovell Lake Road, in the Lovell Lake Wildlife Protection Area.

The caller told deputies he was in the area around noon Saturday and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. He returned to the area hours later to look for a hunting spot, when he noticed a wide trail off the side of the road and found the dogs.

It's believed the dogs were left between noon and 2:00 p.m. Saturday. Police say they also found remains of two other dogs and a cat in the same area.

The dogs were taken to the University of Minnesota for a necropsy.

If anyone can claim the dogs, identify the owners or have information about the incident is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.