UPDATE: Names Released In Fatal Crash Near Cold Spring

COLD SPRING -- Authorities have released the names of the four people involved in a fatal crash on Stearns County Highway 2 Wednesday morning.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Jon Lentz says a vehicle headed south at around 8:00 a.m. lost control on the curve by Island Lake Road and slid into a northbound vehicle. 30-year-old Cody Randall, 24-year-old JD Randall, and 15-year-old Katie Seegmiller, all of Washington City, Utah were the occupants of the vehicle.

Lentz says a frost-covered roadway may have factored in the crash where the rear-end of the car slid into the northbound vehicle and was struck nearly broadside on the passenger side.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was 64-year-old Sandra Hansen of Cold Spring.

Cody and JD Randall were both ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Seegmiller was airlifted to the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale.

Sheriff Don Gudmundson says Seegmiller was a runaway from Utah and was last seen in Washington City on January 23rd. Gudmundson adds she was riding with her uncle and cousin.

Hansen was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

The crash prompted authorities to close County Road 2 for three hours while the crash was cleared from the scene.