Two Charged With Felony Drug Possession After Traffic Stop

ST. CLOUD -- Two people from the St. Cloud area are charged with felonies after a traffic stop turned up drugs Thursday afternoon.

A State Trooper pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Melrose at 4:22 p.m. The trooper noticed the driver, 39-year-old Chad Kampa of Sauk Rapids, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The passenger gave the officer a false name but later admitted she was 29-year-old Sara Smith of St. Cloud. Smith said she gave the false name because she was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Stearns County Court records show the trooper asked Kampa to exit the vehicle and noticed a pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine in the car door handle.

A drug dog was used walk the outside of the vehicle and alerted the officer that drugs were inside the car.

A search of the vehicle turned up baggies containing 65 grams of meth and a small Tupperware container had another 2 grams of the drug inside.

A search of Smith's purse also turned up a pipe used to smoke marijuana.