Two Cars Collide, Then Hit Home, in Todd County

CLARISSA -- After two vehicles collided, one ran into a house, in Clarissa. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Leslie Avenue West and John Street.

Seventy-one-year-old Dennis Anderson of Clarissa was going east when his vehicle collided with a car driven by 81-year-old Mary Anderson of Clarissa.

Mary Anderson's vehicle then struck a home on Leslie Avenue West. David and Diane Kreidler were home at the time but were not hurt. The house did receive some moderate damage.