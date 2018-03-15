Two Cars Collide, Then Hit Home, in Todd County
CLARISSA -- After two vehicles collided, one ran into a house, in Clarissa. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened Wednesday at about 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Leslie Avenue West and John Street.
Seventy-one-year-old Dennis Anderson of Clarissa was going east when his vehicle collided with a car driven by 81-year-old Mary Anderson of Clarissa.
Mary Anderson's vehicle then struck a home on Leslie Avenue West. David and Diane Kreidler were home at the time but were not hurt. The house did receive some moderate damage.
The crash is still under investigation.