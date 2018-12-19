Two Avon Teens Hurt in Stearns County Rollover

ALBANY -- Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after rolling their vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Quaker Road, east of Albany. Sheriff Don Gudmunson says 16-year-old Caleb Albritton , of Avon, was heading east on Quaker Road when he lost control on a curve, went into the ditch, hit a field approach, struck a tree and rolled.

Albritton and his passenger, 14-year-old Isaac Sonnenburg of Avon, were able to get out of the truck just before it caught on fire.

Both teenagers were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.