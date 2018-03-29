Two Arrested in St. Cloud Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were arrested on alleged drug charges in St. Cloud.

The incident happened Thursday in the 1100 block of 28th Avenue North.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force used a search warrant at the at the home and found 13 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 8 grams of marijuana and two handguns inside.

Police arrested 36-year-old Melissa Ziwicki and 25-year-old Alicia Allen, both of St. Cloud.