Two Arrested in Shooting at St. Cloud Apartment Complex

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud police responded to an apartment complex Monday morning after reports of shots being fired.

The incident happened around 6:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of 15th Street North.

Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton says witnesses saw a man and woman going through another person's vehicle. The witnesses confronted the suspects, which lead to an argument then a fight.

During the fight the male suspect flashed a handgun and fired one round. He then fled on foot, while the woman remained in the car after suffering minor injuries from the fight.

Officers arrived and used a police dog to search for the man, but could not find him.

While attending to the female suspect, police say she became uncooperative and spit in an officer's face. She was identified as 18-year-old Arianna Rodrigues of St. Cloud. Police says Rodrigues was also in possession of drugs.

At about 8:00 a.m. police found the shooter in the 1300 block of 15th Street North. He was identified as 23-year-old Daquan Ledbetter of St. Cloud.

Both Rodrigues and Ledbetter were arrested and taken to Stearns County Jail.

Rodrigues faces charges of 4th degree assault, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle. Ledbetter faces charges of 2nd degree assault, threats of violence, and tampering with a motor vehicle.