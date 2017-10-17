Two Arrested During North St. Cloud Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD - Two people were arrested in a drug raid in north St. Cloud. The Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task force used a search warrant at a home at 721 28th Avenue North Tuesday morning, after an investigation into the sales of controlled substances.

The two people inside the house were 46-year-old Michael Chirhart of St. Cloud and 38-year-old Sarah Nesenson of St. Cloud.

Police say drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine were recovered.

Nesenson had three outstanding warrants and had an active Domestic Abuse No Contact Order barring her from having any contact with Chirhart.

Both were taken to the Stearns County Jail.