Two Arrested After String Of Burglaries in Sherburne County

BECKER - Two men face multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home and multiple businesses and taking firearms, thousands in cash.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Raymond Foster 22-year-old and Joshua Lattery were both arrested in connection with a string of burglaries from October 20th through November 20th. The burglaries were reported in Becker, Clear Lake, Princeton and Elk River.

Sherburne County Investigators determined that Lattery and Foster were involved and executed a search warrant on Tuesday at a home at the 12000 block of Holasek Avenue in Becker.

Authorities say they found cash and property from the businesses burglarized over the previous month.

Foster and Lattery are both facing one count of first-degree burglary and four counts of third-degree burglary. Lattery is facing an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.