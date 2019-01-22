Twins Winter Caravan in St. Cloud Tonight

The Twins Winter Caravan makes a stop in St. Cloud tonight at Rivers Edge Convention Center in the Glenn Carlson Room. A program begins at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. Current Twins players Jose Berrios and Eddie Rosario will be here along with new Manager Rocco Baldelli and VP/Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey.

The program tonight will be emceed by Kris Atteberry from the Twins Radio Network and will include a highlight video, a question and answer session and autograph session to follow. Fans are asked to have 1 item only for signing.

Tickets are $6 for adults, kids 5 and under get in free with a kids ticket. A ballpark style meal is included courtesy of Custom Catering by Shortstop.