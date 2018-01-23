Twins Winter Caravan Hits St. Cloud Monday Night

The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan braved a Twin Cities blizzard to get to St. Cloud Monday night. Outfielder Eddie Rosario, General Manager Thad Levine and broadcaster Dick Bremer were met by a crowd of hundreds at River's Edge Convention Center.

Fans asked the panel a number of questions, including Glen Perkins' status (retired, according to Levine), the potential signing of Yu Darvish (Twins interested in a number of pitchers, per Levine) and whether slugger Miguel Sano would be ready for the start of the season (yes, again according to Levine).

A young fan asked Rosario what his favorite part of playing for the Twins was. "I like, when I am playing in left field, to see the look on a kid's face when I throw a ball in the stands for them."