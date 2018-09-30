Twins Win What Could Be Mauer’s Last

The Twins closed the season with a 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Sunday. Chicago took a 2-0 lead in the 1st inning before Minnesota came back with 3 runs in the 4th inning and 2 more in the 6th. The White Sox scored 2 runs in the 7th inning.

Playing in what could have been his last game Joe Mauer went 1-4. Mauer's contract expires and its unclear if he'll retire or not. Max Kepler hit a 2-run homer and Jake Cave knocked out a solo shot.

Andrew Vazquez threw a scoreless inning of relief to get the win.

The Twins finish the season 78-84 and winners of their last 6 games.