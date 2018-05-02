Twins Win… No, Just Kidding, They Lost Again

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 7-4 in ten innings Tuesday night at Target Field. The Twins have now lost 11 of their past 12 games to fall to 9-16 overall this season.

Kyle Gibson pitched five effective innings for the Twins, allowing just two runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. However, it took Gibson 96 pitches to get through those five innings, and the Twins' bullpen suffered an all-too-familiar meltdown.

The bullpen went five innings and allowed five runs on five hits and five walks. John Curtiss allowed three runs in the top of the tenth inning to take the loss.

Offensively, Joe Mauer and Eddie Rosario each had home runs to pace the Twins, while Gregorio Petit had a pair of hits in his season debut for Minnesota.