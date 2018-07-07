Twins Win Again, Beat Orioles 6-2 Friday Night

The Minnesota Twins scored three runs in the first inning, and went on to beat the visiting Baltimore Orioles 6-2 Friday Night at Target Field.

The first pitch of the game was hit over the center field wall by Baltimore's Tim Beckham. Fortunately for Minnesota, outfielder Jake Cave timed his leap perfectly and was able to reach over the top and make the catch -- robbing Beckham of the leadoff homer.

The Twins would go on to score three runs in the bottom of the first, and add three more in the fourth; hanging on for the 6-2 win -- taking the first two in the four game series from the Orioles.

Minnesota starter Lance Lynn (6-7) went six innings for the Twins, giving up six hits, a pair of walks, three strike outs, and one earned run.