Twins Win 5th Straight, Top White Sox 8-3 Saturday Night

The Minnesota Twins (77-84) won their fifth straight game, topping the visiting White Sox 8-3 Saturday night at Target Field.

It was all Twins again at the plate, taking an early 8-1 lead after the first two innings -- scoring two in the first and six more in the second. Jorge Polanco was 3 for 5 with and RBI and two runs scored. Jake Cave was 1 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI.

Kyle Gibson (10-13) got the win pitching six innings, giving up just one run on three hits and three walks with 7 strikeouts.

Next : The Twins host the Chicago White Sox today (9/30) at 2:10 PM CT at Target Field. (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1240 WJON.)