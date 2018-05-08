Twins Win 5th Straight, Sweep Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- The Twins picked up their 5th straight win Tuesday in a sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals.

After a rough stretch through late April, the Twins now sit just a game and half back of the Indians in the AL Central.

Jake Odorizzi had a strong outing, going 5 innings, giving up only one earned run in the first inning off a solo home run. All in all, the Twins pitching staff gave up only two hits in the game.

Robbie Grossman and Eduardo Escobar both drove in two runs. The Twins have a day off then head out west to take on the LA Angels in a four-game series. First pitch on Thursday is scheduled for 9:07 p.m.