Twins Walk Off Against Padres Wednesday

The Twins beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday night at Target Field to capture a two-game sweep. Eddie Rosario hit a two-run, walk-off home run to win the game for Minnesota in the tenth inning.

Rosario scored the Twins' other run in the second inning on a throwing error from Padres catcher Austin Hedges. Joe Mauer finished 3-5 to pace the Minnesota offense, while Jorge Polanco and Rosario each had a pair of hits.

The Twins improve to 76-69 on the season and remain two games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels in the wild card standings. Minnesota will start a series with the Toronto Blue Jays Thursday night at Target Field.