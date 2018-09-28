Twins Use Two Big Innings To Push Past Tigers

The Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 Thursday night at Target Field. The Twins are now 74-84 on the season.

Minnesota found themselves trailing 3-0 heading into the third inning before exploding for five runs in their half of the frame. Joe Mauer knocked in a run with a ground-rule double, followed by a Tyler Austin two-run double and capped with a Willians Astudillo single that plated a pair of runs.

The Twins added four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cement the win. Austin hit a ground rule double to score a run, Astudillo then doubled to score two runs and Kepler finished the rally with an RBI single.

The Twins will host the White Sox for a doubleheader Friday against the White Sox. Game one begins at 1:10, with game two starting at 7:10.