Twins Trade Dozier to Dodgers

The Twins traded 2nd baseman Brian Dozier to the Los Angeles Dodgers just minutes before the trade deadline for infielder Logan Forsythe and AA outfielder/1st baseman Luke Raley and AA left handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

Dozier was hitting .224 with 16 home runs and 52 RBIs with 8 stolen bases this season.  He played 7 seasons with the Twins.  Forsythe is hitting just .207 with 2 home runs and 13 RBIs with the Dodgers this season.  Luke Raley was hitting .275 with 17 home runs in 93 games this season.  Devin Smeltzer has a 4.73 ERA in 83 2/3 innings this season.  Both players have been playing at AA-Tulsa in the Dodgers system.  Both players have been assigned to AA-Chattanooga in the Twins organization.

