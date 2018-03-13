Twins Top Yankees Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 2-1 Monday afternoon in Tampa, Florida. The Twins are now 9-6-2 this spring.

Phil Hughes turned in a strong start for Minnesota against his former team, allowing just one run on four hits with three strikeouts in four innings. Nick Gordon and Robbie Grossman paced the offense with two hits, and catcher Bobby Wilson smacked a two-run home run.

Gordon, who is not expected to make the team out of Spring Training, is now batting .500 (8-16) during the exhibition season.